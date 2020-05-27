A 3-year-old child was killed and a female driver was in custody after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in the city’s Mayfair section, police said.
Just after 6 p.m., two cars collided in the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue and the child was trapped in one of the vehicles. The child was rushed by police to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. No other information on the child was available.
After the driver was placed in custody, she was transported to Nazareth Hospital, police said.
There was no immediate information about other injuries.