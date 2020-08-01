Under Pennsylvania rules, preliminary hearings must take place within 21 days after bail is set or within 14 days if the defendant is jailed. There are already more than 7,700 preliminary hearings docketed for the rest of the year, according to an Inquirer analysis, many of them set for four, five, or six months after arrest. About 1,400 people are in jail on cases for which they have not yet had a preliminary hearing, and those hearings are, on average, set for 137 days after arrest.