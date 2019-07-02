Gordon’s attorney, Paul Hetznecker, in court filings, alleged “outrageous government misconduct” — arguing the agents must have seen records of Cruz’s phone calls to Gordon (more than 80 calls that March alone); must have heard him on audio surveillance arranging to settle drug debts on the way to the buys; and must have failed to properly search him before or after the controlled purchases. They also, he argued, did not immediately notify the judge who authorized the wiretap once they became aware of Cruz’s continued criminal activity.