A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy who was a leader in the city’s gay community was found dead at his desk in his Center City office Friday morning.
Deputy Sheriff Dante Austin, 27, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the office headquarters at 100 South Broad St., Sheriff Jewell Williams said.
Police and medics raced to the building at 6:45 a.m. Friday, police said. Williams confirmed Austin’s death shortly after noon.
Austin, a U.S. Army veteran who was working in the Civil Enforcement Unit, was scheduled to be promoted to sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office on July 1, Williams said.
“This is a tragedy for the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin’s family, and the local LGBTQ community,” Williams said.
“Dante was a person who believed in and cared about everybody. He had the highest score on the Deputy Sheriff’s exam when he was hired in November 2013. He was our first openly gay deputy sheriff and we promoted him to become our first LGBTQ community liaison in May 2017,” Williams said.
The sheriff said the office closed at noon out of respect for Austin, and was coordinating with the Managing Director’s Office to provide grief counselors for employees.
Last June, Austin and his partner, Robert “Tito” Valdez, an assistant city solicitor, were chosen as the first Grand Marshal Couple in the Philly Pride Parade. Austin also was a board member of the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund, (DVLF), a grant provider to LGBTQ nonprofit organizations.
State Rep. Brian Sims (D., Philadelphia), the first openly gay person elected to the state legislature, knew Austin and tweeted about his death. Sims said in an interview Friday that people should not dwell on how he died but instead should remember him for all he contributed to the city, especially the LGBT community.
“Dante is an advocate that worked with virtually every LGBT organization and LBGT activist that I know in the city,” said Sims, himself a gay activist. “He’s pushed for better training in the Sheriff’s Office and was a champion of LGBT equality. He was one of those people who lifted up every room he ever stepped foot in. This is one of those losses that’s going to be felt for a very long time.”
Nate Osburn, DVLF board secretary, said Austin “was just a wonderful human being and was passionate about building bridges in the community. There was a warmth about him and you felt that warmth whenever you were around him.”
Joe Blake, who retired as the Sheriff’s Office’s communications chief in 2017, said Austin was “just an all-around nice guy, very active in his community, and very active in veteran affairs. He was just everywhere, just committed to the community at every level.”
“Dante was a big-hearted, community-oriented, dedicated leader who was a pioneer in bringing LGBT sensitivity to the Sheriff’s Office,” said Chris Bartlett, executive director of the William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St., which planned a gathering in Austin’s memory at 3 p.m. Friday.
“He’s part of a generation of young LGBT leaders of color who are taking the reins from my generation,” Bartlett said. “He’s an irreplaceable loss. We’ll aim to have a Pride Weekend that is worthy of his legacy, but it will be difficult.”
Staff writer Julie Shaw contributed to this article.