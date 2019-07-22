Rivera stood to benefit from a recent state Supreme Court decision, Commonwealth v. Perfetto, that upended numerous cases when the court ruled that, since Philadelphia moved its scandal-plagued traffic court under the umbrella of the city’s Municipal Court, it was essentially placing a defendant in illegal double jeopardy when it prosecuted him separately for a traffic violation and for other criminal charges that stemmed from the same incident. In stops where a traffic ticket was issued and criminal charges filed, the ruling appeared to offer a get-out-of-jail card for anyone who paid the ticket before the criminal case was resolved. “We certainly recognize that our holding today may present the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with an administrative challenge,” the Court wrote in its opinion.