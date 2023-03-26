Philly surpasses 100 gun fatalities in a violent weekend that involved a quadruple shooting that killed 2

Philadelphia’s 2023 shooting-related homicide total has surpassed 100 with another weekend of gun violence that included a quadruple shooting where two people were killed. In a nonfatal incident, a 12-year-old was shot by his 10-year-old brother.

The 12-year-old was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police said. According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw the gun was left unattended in a house on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street.

“Thankfully, the child is currently in stable condition. Tragedies such as these have an impact on everyone, from the immediate family to the community, and everyone in between: siblings, parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, doctors, police officers, and neighbors,” said Outlaw in a statement.

In the quadruple shooting, four men inside a house on the 1900 block of 19th Street in North Philadelphia were shot several times shortly before midnight Saturday. Two of the men, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old, were shot multiple times, police said. Police took them to Temple Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A paramedic unit transported a third victim, a 20-year-old male who was shot once in the neck, to Temple, where he was reported in critical condition, police said.

The fourth victim, a 32-year-old male shot twice in a leg, was taken to Temple by a private vehicle. He was reported in stable condition. Police said they recovered three firearms but made no arrests.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is currently looking into both the Strawberry Mansion shooting and double homicide.

Although the number of gun fatalities is about 16% lower than this time last year, according to the Police Department’s crime statistics, gun violence continues to plague the city.

Police said they are investigating three additional shootings from the weekend:

A 22-year-old woman on the 5100 block of Harlan Street in West Philadelphia was found unresponsive Saturday at 10:12 p.m. in the living room but there was no visible trauma or blood. A bullet casing was found in the hallway of her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst, a 47-year-old man was shot once in the right leg early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Sunday morning, at about 6:16 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the chest on the 3200 block of Front Street in South Philadelphia and was in stable condition at Temple.