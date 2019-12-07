A Philadelphia man found by a passerby on a highway with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday died from his injuries, police said.
Police were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Ridge Ave. after a caller reported a “person with a gun.” An unidentified man, 33, was found on the ground behind a 2015 Gray Nissan Pathfinder, police said.
The victim, shot multiple times, was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.
Police said a witness was riding his bicycle to a friend’s house and saw the Pathfinder idling unattended, with the back hatch open. The witness saw the victim lying behind the car and called the police.
There were no arrests or motives for the shooting, police said. The Homicide Unit is investigating.