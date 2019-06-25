A fire that burned through a twin house in Philadelphia’s Logan section early Tuesday injured at least 12 people, two of them critically, officials said.
Firefighters were conducting a secondary search of the house on the 4900 block of North 12 Street to see if there were any other victims inside.
The injured included children, among them a 12-year-old boy who reportedly suffered burns over 30 percent of his body.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters at the scene that firefighters confronted a “chaotic” situation on arrival about 4:30 a.m. and did not immediately know if the victims were related to each other.
Some of the injured were hurt jumping from upper floors of the three story building to escape the flames, officials said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.