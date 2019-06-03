A Philadelphia firefighter reportedly died during a triathlon at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel reported in a tweet that two off-duty firefighters died over the weekend but provided no details, saying it would be up the firefighters’ families to release any information.

6ABC and CBS3, quoting unidentfied sources, said one firefighter died during the Escape the Cape Triathlon in North Cape May and the other died from long-term medical issues.

Jim Salmon, a spokesman for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, whose Cape May-Lewes Ferry hosts the triathlon, told the Press of Atlantic City medics were sent to assist a man who unresponsive in the water near the shore about 9:05 a.m. during the swimming portion of the running-bicycling-swimming event.

The man was taken to ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court where he died at 10:20 a.m., Salmon said.

The Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday to determine the cause of death.