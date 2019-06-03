A Philadelphia firefighter reportedly died during a triathlon at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.
Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel reported in a tweet that two off-duty firefighters died over the weekend but provided no details, saying it would be up the firefighters’ families to release any information.
Jim Salmon, a spokesman for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, whose Cape May-Lewes Ferry hosts the triathlon, told the Press of Atlantic City medics were sent to assist a man who unresponsive in the water near the shore about 9:05 a.m. during the swimming portion of the running-bicycling-swimming event.
The man was taken to ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court where he died at 10:20 a.m., Salmon said.
The Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday to determine the cause of death.