You can now borrow video games from the Free Library of Philadelphia

The Last of Us, It Takes Two, and even the Bluey video game have arrived at Philadelphia’s libraries, along with a catalog of more than 100 games for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and X, and Nintendo Switch.

The Free Library of Philadelphia has added video games to its list of borrowable goodies. Kids, teens, and adults can borrow up to three games for three weeks.

Advertisement

For Kelly Richards, the library’s president and director, video games offer “a unique opportunity for learning and social interaction by fostering creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.”

According to the Pew Research Center, gaming is particularly popular among teens, with eight in 10 reporting having a console at home or having access to one.

“Young people who play video games are likely to read material related to the games they enjoy,” said Kris Langlais, head selector for the Philadelphia libraries’ video game collection. “We hope that by offering video games for the community to borrow, people will find interest in relevant books and become regular library patrons.”

Gamers and aficionados can now reserve copies of games at freelibrary.org/videogames, but must have a library card to do so. (Applying for a library card is free and can be done online or in person.)

The game catalog on the library’s site shows the availability and location of each game, as well as language options and console compatibility.