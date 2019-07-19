Two months after the city averted a lawsuit over its dysfunctional new payroll system that inaccurately calculated thousands of workers paychecks and even sent some a $0 pay stub, employees and labor union officials say the system has yet to be fixed.
In interviews this week, city employees told The Inquirer checks are still being miscalculated, overtime is not being counted, sick and vacation accruals are inaccurate and some employees are being urged to track their own time.
“Most times there are no clear answers," said one employee in the department of human services. "I can’t think of a person who has not had a problem except for management.”
His sentiments were echoed by five other employees The Inquirer interviewed. The others work in the prisons department, the fire department and health department. All requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly speak about the city’s paycheck problems.
Said one prisons employee said: “I myself … wasn’t paid for two days — again. Pretty much nothing has changed or got better since being implemented.”
The health department employee said overtime paycheck issues had plagued her department up until last month. Reached Wednesday, she said it had since been resolved.
The $40 million project, called OnePhilly, is supposed to replace the city’s decades-old timekeeping, payroll, pensions, and benefits programs and link them under one system. Payroll was the second-to-last module; pension still needs to be completed. The project, which started under the Nutter administration, has been delayed for years and cost millions more than its initial budget.
When workers started receiving the paychecks under the OnePhilly system in March, they noticed missing overtime and other lost wages for time they had worked. The offices of the four municipal labor unions — which together represent about 30,000 employees — had their phones ringing off the hook with complaints from angry, shortchanged city workers, they said. Some of the locals under AFSCME District Council 47 and District Council 33 started preparing a lawsuit against the city in late April but stopped short of filing it after Mayor Jim Kenney promised in early May to address the issue.
But payroll issues still abound.
“I think they rushed it out,” said Frederick Wright, who leads District Council 47, the city’s union for white-collar workers. "They didn’t vet the system properly. They just put it there without doing their due diligence.”
Eric Hill, business agent for AFSCME District Council 33 Local 159, which represents 3,000 employees in prisons, the Juvenile Justice Center, municipal guards, the Office of Supportive Housing, the Office of Homeless Services, and some employees of the Sheriff’s Office, said problems have diminished but that he still gets calls and emails daily.
On Tuesday, Hill said, he forwarded 37 payroll discrepancies to the city’s OnePhilly team for just the prison system alone.
“It’s getting better, it’s getting addressed. But payroll itself is still problematic,” Hill said.
When asked if he would still consider filing a lawsuit, Hill said he couldn’t speak to immediate plans but that the draft lawsuit still exists.
Meanwhile, the city is considering its own legal action against the vendors behind OnePhilly, said a city official who asked not to be named discussing possible litigation.
In their interviews with The Inquirer, workers said some city employees have been told to keep track of their own time. Some departments have even been filing paper time sheets as backups to the new electronic system.
Issues such as vacation and sick-time balances not showing up accurately on pay stubs were thought to be resolved last month. But within the last two weeks, employees have again seen balances wiped out or hours added that they weren’t entitled to, some said.
“We are still investigating and do not at this time have information on scope or root cause,” city spokesman Mike Dunn said Thursday.
Factors contributing to inaccurate paychecks, he said, have included data entry errors by administrative staff and employees themselves. Recently, Dunn said, police officers’ paychecks were inaccurate because of the way uniform allowance was calculated. That has since been fixed, he said.
The city has implemented workarounds to deal with the system’s errors, but it still hasn’t given workers a timeline for when the root problems will be resolved, said Wright, the white-collar union official.
The city has received 3,222 complaints from employees over the OnePhilly issues but the pace has significantly decreased — from more than 1,000 citywide in the first week of May to 78 complaints last week, officials said.
“We are confident," Dunn said in an email, "they will continue to reduce as we adapt to the new system.”