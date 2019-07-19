When workers started receiving the paychecks under the OnePhilly system in March, they noticed missing overtime and other lost wages for time they had worked. The offices of the four municipal labor unions — which together represent about 30,000 employees — had their phones ringing off the hook with complaints from angry, shortchanged city workers, they said. Some of the locals under AFSCME District Council 47 and District Council 33 started preparing a lawsuit against the city in late April but stopped short of filing it after Mayor Jim Kenney promised in early May to address the issue.