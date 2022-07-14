Ten people, including five teenagers and a mother driving with her two young children, were shot overnight in Philadelphia as the city’s unrelenting gun violence crisis continued.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, three people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car with a young family inside, police said.

A 26-year-old man was leaning into the car, which was stopped on the 5100 block of Wyalusing Avenue, and talking with its passengers when someone walked up and started shooting, said Capt. John Walker, head of the department’s non-fatal shooting unit. The man, who investigators believe was the intended target of the shooting, was struck in the leg and is in stable condition, Walker said.

The spray of bullets also struck the car’s passengers. The 37-year-old woman who was driving was shot in the lower back, Walker said, while her friend in the passenger seat — a 26-year-old woman whose two children, ages 2 and 6, were in the backseat — was shot in the back of the head, Walker said.

The 2-year-old was injured by shrapnel or shattered glass, he said, and was treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and released. The toddler’s mother remains in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian, while the driver is in stable condition.

No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made, Walker said. Police are working to recover video from the scene and the surrounding area.

Hours after the shooting, just before 2 a.m., eight teenagers were hanging out on the stoop of their homes in North Philadelphia’s Spring Garden Apartments when a shooter walked across the courtyard and opened fire, Walker said.

Four teens were struck: A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face, while another 15-year-old boy was struck in the leg. A 16-year-old girl who police said was a relative was struck in the legs and face, and a 14-year-old girl — a relative visiting from Georgia — suffered a graze wound to the head.

All were taken to Jefferson Hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition, police said.

“It looks like family came in from Georgia to visit,” Walker said. “It was a cool night, they were just sitting on the steps of their home and neighbor’s home, talking, when somebody began shooting at them.”

Walker said police found a black revolver on the scene, but it’s unclear who owned it. Police are working to determine a motive and recover video from the area, he said.

Three others were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said.

At 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man was shot in the right thigh in Kensington. He is in stable condition at Temple Hospital, police said.

And just over an hour later, at 12:26 a.m., another 44-year-old man was shot four times in the back and elbow in the city’s Fairhill section. The man walked into Temple hospital for treatment, police said, and is in stable condition.

Finally, around 3:50 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the foot inside a corner store at 65th and Elmwood in Southwest Philadelphia. He is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.