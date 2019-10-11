A public data tool built by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to track the prevalence of hepatitis infections left individuals’ health records accessible, compromising the names, addresses, Social Security numbers and intimate health records of thousands of people receiving medical care in Philadelphia.
The health department learned of the breach Friday when an Inquirer reporter discovered the data and notified the department. It was not clear how long the personal information was exposed. The data were taken down minutes after the department was notified.
"The Health Department is currently investigating the matter and working with the Law Department in response,” a Health Department spokesperson said. “The Health Department is embarking on a full review of all data made available through the City’s opioids website to ensure security and privacy.”
The department did not say whether it planned to notify everyone whose records were exposed.
The reports focused on positive test results for hepatitis B and C. Hepatitis is a viral infection that affects the liver and can cause cancer if left untreated. People may get hepatitis B from the bodily fluids of an infected person. Hepatitis C usually spreads only through blood-to-blood contact.
The viruses are often associated with intravenous drug use, which is why the health department tracks them as part of its opioids initiative.
The data appeared to cover new diagnoses from 2013 to the end of 2018.
Hepatitis cases are required to be reported to health departments by medical providers. Though the health department had previously published static charts and images tracking hepatitis, the department recently uploaded individual health records to Tableau, a tool that allows businesses and government agencies to publish databases online.
The tool is primarily intended to visualize data with charts and aggregated figures. However, authors of Tableau “dashboards” have to choose to keep the underlying data inaccessible. Otherwise, all data can be downloaded with several clicks of a mouse.
The Inquirer discovered the accessible data, which in one case included 23,000 individual records of new cases of hepatitis C. The newspaper did not download or preserve the data. Information included each patient’s name, gender, date of birth, address and test results, and in some cases Social Security numbers and notes by health providers.
It could not be determined how many people accessed the raw data. The dashboards with the data breaches were available on the Health Department’s opioids data page hosted on Tableau’s website.
It’s unclear what legal issues the breach poses. Robert Field, a health care law expert at Drexel University, said it is unlikely that the federal law governing medical record privacy was at play, since the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, largely applies to health care providers and insurance companies, not government agencies.