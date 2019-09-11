Come for food, music, and conversation to celebrate the launch of a new bilingual website: Neighbors/Vecinos: Exploring Philadelphia’s history through 200 years of Puerto Rican migration. You will learn about the two years of work in which a group of residents explored the archives of Taller Puertorriqueño and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania to uncover stories of resilience and adaptation among Philly’s Puerto Rican community. Free bus transportation will be provided from Taller Puertorriqueño to the Historical Society, leaving Taller at 6 p.m. with previous registration. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 18, Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St. To register for the bus or the free event, call Taller at 215-426-3311 or go online.