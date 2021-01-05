A 26-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Holmesburg section, police said, and another man was killed around the same time in Hunting Park.
In the Holmesburg shooting, just after 10 p.m., the man was outside in the 4700 block of Loring Street when he was shot several times in the chest and back, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police were on foot patrol about a half block away and heard the gunshots. They ran to the scene and found the man bleeding heavily and unresponsive.
Police transported the man, whose name was not released, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:36.
Six spent shell casings were found a few feet from where the man was found. Detectives were checking to see whether nearby surveillance cameras recorded video of the shooting.
Around the same time, a man was fatally shot in the city’s Hunting Park section. No further details were immediately available in that killing.