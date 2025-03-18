Trial opens for three Philly homicide detectives charged with lying on the witness stand to keep an innocent man in prison

To hear prosecutors tell it, the three Philadelphia homicide detectives beat a false confession out of an innocent man, gave untruthful testimony that put him behind bars for a quarter-century, and then lied about it, even after DNA evidence eroded their case.

In the eyes of defense attorneys, Dets. Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago, and Frank Jastrzembski were simply following the evidence as they sought justice in a 1991 rape and murder case. And the fact that a jury later exonerated Anthony Wright, they said, does not mean the detectives lied on the witness stand.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the perjury trial for the three men opened with conflicting accounts of the murder investigation at the heart of the case. The trial marks the first time in city history that police officers have been criminally charged for their roles in securing a wrongful conviction.

It also marks the third criminal trial to stem from the rape and murder of Louise Talley, a 77-year-old widow who lived in Nicetown and was beloved by her neighbors. The first jury convicted Wright in 1993. The second acquitted him in 2016 after DNA showed that another man had raped Talley.

This week, the jury will be asked to decide whether District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has enough evidence to prove that three now-retired detectives lied under oath during the retrial and in civil depositions in a lawsuit that followed.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins told jurors in his opening statement that DNA evidence in the Wright case exposed a “lie” in the official police account given by Devlin and others.

“These defendants shattered the trust that we seek to place in the criminal justice system,” he said, adding that the trial was an opportunity to reverse that.

Defense lawyers, by contrast, painted a picture of a methodical murder investigation that led to Wright’s conviction, but was undone by a lack of witnesses at his retrial 23 years later.

“Criminal cases are not like fine wine,” attorney Brian McMonagle told jurors, “They do not age well.”

As they launched into what is expected to be a weeklong trial, lawyers for both sides focused on the murder case that started it all, a crime that took place in a struggling section of North Philadelphia at the height of the crack epidemic.

One afternoon in October 1993, police went to Talley’s home on the 3900 block of Nice Street after calls from neighbors concerned for her whereabouts. There, they found the longtime resident naked on the floor of her bedroom, stabbed to death.

Police had a lead on a man named “Tony,” and said they interviewed multiple witnesses who put Wright at the scene. Within a day of the murder, detectives questioned Wright, and he signed a confession that was later key to his conviction. In his statement, which detectives have long maintained was voluntary, Wright admitted to to the rape and murder.

Wright, now 53, later testified that detectives threatened him with violence and refused to let him read what he had signed at the time, but he was convicted.

He appealed, and in 2014, his lawyers uncovered DNA evidence that implicated another man. Wright’s conviction was overturned, butformer District Attorney Seth Williams retried the case, saying he still could have been an accomplice to the crime.

In 2016, a jury acquitted Wright at a retrial and sharply criticized the DA for retrying the case on thin evidence. Wright filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, and the city later settled the case for nearly $10 million.

Prosecutors say the detectives sought to keep Wright in jail by lying under oath at the retrial — and in depositions in Wright’s lawsuit.

Santiago and Jastrzembski each face three counts of perjury and three counts of false swearing. Devlin faces two counts of each crime.

The trial, which drew a packed gallery on its first day, including family members of the detectives, former police officials, and other exonerated men who support Wright, is expected to last several days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.