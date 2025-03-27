Former Philly homicide detectives acquitted of perjury in murder investigation — but jury finds two lied about DNA knowledge

Three former Philadelphia homicide detectives were acquitted Thursday of lying under oath about a murder investigation that put an innocent man in prison for decades, but two of them were convicted of making false statements about DNA evidence in the case.

Martin Devlin, 80, was acquitted of all charges — perjury and false swearing — by a jury that rejected prosecutors’ claims that he and his colleagues fabricated a murder confession and then lied about it under oath. Three men were accused of framing Anthony Wright for the 1991 rape and murder of 77-year-old Louise Talley in Nicetown.

Advertisement

Manuel Santiago, 75, was also acquitted on perjury in connection with his testimony about the murder confession, but the jury convicted him of perjury and false swearing for lying under oath about his knowledge of DNA evidence in the case.

And Frank Jastrzembski, 77, was acquitted on all perjury and related charges related to a search warrant he executed in the case, but found guilty of one misdemeanor count of false swearing for his testimony related to DNA evidence.

Prosecutor said the detectives fabricated a murder confession and planted clothes at a crime scene decades ago, then lied about that on the witness stand to frame an innocent man for murder.

The jury’s verdict was a rejection of prosecutors’ contention that the detectives framed Wright for murder and later later lied about their actions.

Wright was found guilty of the crime in 1993, but his conviction was overturned when DNA evidence implicated another suspect. Prosecutors under then-District Attorney Seth Williams brought charges against Wright a second time, but a jury acquitted him at a retrial in 2016.

Wright later filed a federal lawsuit against the city and was awarded a settlement of $9.85 million. In sworn depositions for that case, Santiago and Jastrzembski were questioned about the DNA evidence and answered in a way that conflicted with their earlier testimony at trial.

Prosecutors declined comment as they wheeled boxes of case files out of the courthouse on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.