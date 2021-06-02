A 32-year-old man died after reportedly being struck in the head with a baseball bat late Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Logan section, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive just after 5 p.m. behind his home in the rear driveway of the 900 block of West Olney Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Witnesses told police there was a domestic dispute and the man was struck in the forehead with the baseball bat by another man, Small said. The alleged perpetrator remained at the scene and was said to be cooperating with police.

Police found the bat just feet away from the victim’s body, Small said.

The motive for the domestic dispute was unknown, Small said.