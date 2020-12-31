A 30-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane section, police said.
Just before 7:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of West 67th Avenue and found the man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The man, who lived in the Germantown area, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:15.
Police found nine spent shell casings from a semiautomatic firearm a couple of feet from the body, Small said.
One witness was taken to be interviewed by homicide detectives and several security cameras in the area were being checked for possible video of the shooting, Small said.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the city reported 494 homicides in 2020, making it Philadelphia’s second-deadliest year for killings. The worst was 1990 with 500 homicides.