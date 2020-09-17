One person was killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Spring Garden section, police said.
Police responded about 8:10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of the Roberto Clemente Playground at 18th and Wallace Streets. One male was pronounced dead at 8:25 by a medic unit. Three other males were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital — two by police and one in a private vehicle.
A 19-year-old man was said to be in critical condition. The other two victims were described as a young adult and a teen, police said. No further information was available.