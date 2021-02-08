A 25-year-old woman was killed and a 29-year-old man wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the city’s Olney section, police said.
The shooting happened outside just after 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Rubicam Street. The woman, who was shot twice in the head and once in the leg, was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:54.
The man, who was shot in the left shoulder, was taken by private vehicle to Einstein and was listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests or other details.