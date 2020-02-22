A pregnant woman was fatally wounded in a double shooting Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.
Doctors at Temple University Hospital performed an emergency C-section on the victim, described as in her 30s, but the fetus died, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m. outside in the area of North Ninth and West York Streets, the woman was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and left shoulder, police said.
The man drove himself and the woman to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition. The woman was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m. and the newborn at 6:19 p.m.
Police said a gun was recovered but no one had been arrested.