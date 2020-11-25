A 44-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section and a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Olney, police said.
Shortly after 9 p.m. outside in the 3100 block of Arizona Street, the 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and both legs. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.
The second victim in the Strawberry Mansion incident, a 45-year-old man, was shot in the chin, buttocks, and right leg. He was taken by medics to Temple. His condition was not immediately available.
In the Olney shooting, the victim was outside in the 5600 block of North Fourth Street at about 9 p.m. when he was shot once in the stomach. He was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m.
Police reported no arrests in either case.