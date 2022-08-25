Two men were fatally wounded in shootings Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia, a 27-year-old man was outside on the 2800 block of North 26th Street when he was shot in the neck and chest. Police said he was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:52.

No other details were immediately available.

Just before 7:20 p.m. in Kensington, a 25-year-old man was on the 3200 block of H Street near the Allegheny station of the Market-Frankford Line when he was shot several times, including in the head. SEPTA Transit Police rushed him to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 7:36.

Police reported no arrests and no other details were available.