A man was fatally wounded and a 14-year-old boy was injured in separate shootings Wednesday in Philadelphia, police said.

In more gun mayhem, a 37-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by his brother who was cleaning a gun inside their home in the city’s Frankford section, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the homicide victim was in the area of Lancaster Avenue and Preston Street when he was shot in the neck, police said.

The man, whose age and name were not immediately available, was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:26.

Just after 5:40 p.m., police were called to the 3700 block of Jasper Street in Frankford and found the brothers both with gunshot injuries. The 38-year-old brother who was cleaning his gun also shot himself in the left hand as well as shooting his younger sibling in the stomach.

Police, who found two guns at the scene, took both men to Temple University Hospital. “At this time, it looks like an accident,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Around 5:50 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at 20th and Berks Streets. Officers found spent shell casings from at least two different caliber guns, but no victim.

A 14-year-old boy showed up, possibly transported by private vehicle, at Temple Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Capt. John Walker said surveillance video shows three males shooting at one male at the location, but it was not immediately clear if the target in the video was the wounded teen. No arrests were reported.