At least 11 people trapped by flooding were rescued by police and firefighters after a 48-inch water main broke Tuesday evening in the city’s Nicetown area, police said.
The break occurred around 6 p.m. on the 2900 block of Hunting Park Avenue, police said. The people rescued by first-responder rafts included someone trapped on the roof of their car and at least three others who were confined inside a building.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department said crews were attempting to isolate the break to stop the flow of water, which caused flood damage to a U-Haul business.
There were no reports of injuries and no disruption of water service to people in the area.