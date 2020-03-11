Two men were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting at a laundromat in the city’s Hunting Park section Tuesday night, police said.
About 8:50 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Bristol Street and found 10 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns but no victims, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Two victims were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder. A 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Both were listed in critical condition but were expected to survive, Small said.
The victims and two other males were standing on the steps of the laundromat when a vehicle drove by and an occupant fired seven shots. All the males on the steps ran inside and one male returned outside to fire three shots.
The exchange of gunfire was captured on surveillance video. Two employees of the laundromat were inside the business at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.