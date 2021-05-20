Two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Kelly Drive in the city’s East Falls section, police said.

The crash occurred just after 9:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Kelly Drive, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A Mazda sedan traveling south crossed over into opposing traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a Honda SUV, Small said.

An 18-year-old woman driving the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, as was a 17-year-old male who was in the front passenger seat, Small said. Two young males sitting in the back were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

A 65-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He was the lone occupant of the Honda.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.