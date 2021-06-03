A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Just after 1:20 p.m., the male, who was not identified, was standing at the corner of B and East Venango Streets when he was hit be a white Honda Accord driving south on B Street, police said.

The male was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and died shortly after 5 p.m.

The Honda was located on the 3400 block of Hartville Street but police reported no arrests.