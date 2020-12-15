A 36-year-old employee was shot while struggling with a robbery suspect — who eventually was held down by others and arrested at the scene — at a store in the city’s Kensington section Monday night, police said.
The male employee was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after being shot four times in the stomach, said Chief Inspector Scott Small, who said the victim was “very lucky” to still be alive.
According to witnesses and surveillance video, a 51-year-old man entered the Express One Food Market at East Allegheny Avenue and Emerald Street shortly before 7 p.m., announced a robbery, and put a gun to the head of the worker, who was stocking shelves at the time, Small said.
The worker grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued. The suspect fired four times before other workers and a large male customer intervened and held the man until police arrived, Small said. The suspect, who was bleeding heavily from the head, also was taken by police to Temple and listed in stable condition. He was missing a finger, which police believe he lost when he accidentally shot himself, Small said.
Police recovered the handgun and four spent shell casings, Small said.
The victim had his own gun but did not use it during the incident, Small said.