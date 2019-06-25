Two people were killed and two others wounded less than two hours apart Monday night in a pair of shootings in the same South Philadelphia neighborhood, police said.
Investigators said police officers still were at the scene of the first shooting on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace when they heard gunfire around the corner on Point Breeze Avenue and found the second homicide victim.
The first shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m., when a gunmen opened fire outside a residence in the Wilson Park Homes, hitting two women and a man, police said. One of the women, who was in her 40s, died. The other woman was said to be in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that police took a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm into custody after he arrived at the hospital and acted suspiciously.
A witness later identified the man as the gunman, Small said, adding the stabbing and subsequent shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute. The man was being questioned by homicide detectives and was not immediately charged.
About 11:20 p.m., gunfire rang out around the corner on Point Breeze Avenue and police found a 24-year-old man who had been shot and fatally wounded, police said.
Investigators are trying to determine if the two shootings are related.