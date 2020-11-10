A 45-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Monday night in the city’s Kingsessing section, police said.
Shortly after 7 p.m., both men were outside in the 900 block of Paxon Street when gunfire erupted. The 45-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m.
A 24-year-old man shot in the chest was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests.