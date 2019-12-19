Assistant District Attorney Edgar Jaramillo sought to paint Ramseure as jealous and angry that Roye was leaving and would be staying with another woman. He also pointed to text messages she had sent him, demanding repayment of a $50 debt. He noted that Roye had stayed at Ramseure’s house just the night before. And he questioned why, if Roye had attacked Ramseure and her mother, they did not have visible injuries on the day of the incident.