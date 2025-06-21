A 12-year-old was hospitalized and two adults were critically wounded in shootings Friday, Philadelphia police said

A 12-year-old was hospitalized and four others were wounded — two critically — in shooting incidents Friday, including one that stemmed from a fight at an Airbnb party, Philadelphia police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., two women were found with gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of North 18th Street, police said.

Advertisement

A fight at a nearby Airbnb party evidently was related to the shooting, police said, adding that the ruckus presumably started when a man fired into a crowd striking two women.

An 18-year-old who was shot in the face was in critical condition, and a 20-year-old, shot in the stomach, was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Less than two hours earlier, a 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was grazed by a bullet in the Hartranft section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Around 9:45 p.m., the girl was with her friends on the 2200 block of North Delhi Street when an unidentified person began firing, police said, striking her in the lower left back.

The mother took her to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she was treated for a graze wound and listed in stable condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot and critically wounded in North Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old was found in the 1800 block of North 27th Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body. He is listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

Police said they believe the man was standing outside a store when four men exited a vehicle and began talking to him.

Another man then approached the group and fired multiple times at the victim from close range. A second shooter also fired at the victim, police said. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of South 24th Street in South Philadelphia where they found multiple cartridge casings and projectiles, but no victim.

Less than 20 minutes later, a 28-year-old man walked into Methodist Hospital and was transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and all the incidents remain under investigation.

Despite the violent end to the week, shooting incidents are down 21.5% compared to 2024, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.