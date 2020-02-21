Philadelphia Museum of Art Director Timothy Rub on Friday apologized to his staff for the institution’s handling of James A. Cincotta, the museum’s former retail director who was allowed to remain his job for at least two years after being accused of hitting and slapping his workers.
“We deeply regret that anyone suffered or felt demeaned by his misconduct,” Rub wrote in a email to staff. “And just as important, we apologize for not having taken even more decisive action in 2016 when complaints about Mr. Cincotta were first reviewed and remedial measures were taken. In retrospect, these were insufficient, and this is a matter of the deepest regret."
The letter was sent Friday, hours after the Inquirer reported that Cincotta, hired in 2015, stirred multiple complaints from workers who said he slapped, punched, pinched, shoved, grabbed, and verbally berated them.
In early 2016, Cincotta, 57, was the subject of an internal investigation after he allegedly hit a 20-something gift-shop worker in the back of the head. She quit that day; he kept his job until being fired in June 2018.
Leslie Anne Miller, chair of the board of trustees for the museum, also addressed the staff at the closed-door meeting Friday. It was hosted by VallotKarp, a New York-based firm hired to perform a “cultural assessment” of the museum. VallotKarp was hired last month following news reports about Joshua R. Helmer, a former assistant director who has been accused of inappropriate conduct with female colleagues.
