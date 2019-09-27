I just hope that more Philadelphians will take this journey in the repeat performances. For no particular reason, this city has never had as much Adams it deserves, and with so many empty seats on Thursday, it’s a shame more people won’t hear it, especial since this music is a showcase for the Philadelphia Orchestra on the order of, say, Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben—. With so many thrills, unfamiliarity with Adams’ music should not be a deterrent.