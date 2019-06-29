Friday night at Penn’s Landing, the Philadelphia Orchestra showed up and was ready to play, but wet weather arrived just before showtime, and the free neighborhood concert was called on account of rain.
No makeup concert has been announced, and no other free neighborhood concerts of the full orchestra are planned for this season, an orchestra spokesperson said.
It is the second year in a row the orchestra’s Penn’s Landing appearance has been thwarted by rain.
Next up: the Philly Pops’ annual free concert Wednesday in front of Independence Hall. It will be Todd Ellison’s first appearance as the Pops’ new music director — or, rather, it should be. Last year’s Independence Pops concert, too, was rained out.