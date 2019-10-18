The Mahler is the after-intermission piece on this weekend’s orchestra program. As for the concert’s first half, one tends to be skeptical of hybrids such as the Schubert/Liszt Wanderer Fantasy, written by Schubert in 1822 and rewritten by Liszt for piano and orchestra in 1851. But few artists out there have as much artistic integrity as guest pianist Louis Lortie, with his crystalline sonority and unfailing good taste.