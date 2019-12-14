A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was attacked late Friday night by a man wearing a black mask just outside the agency’s headquarters on North Eighth Street just south of Arch Street in Center City.
Police said the 24-year-old victim was leaving the PPA building through a side entrance around 10:45 p.m. when he was struck once in the face with an unknown weapon.
He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said. Details on his injuries were not disclosed. No arrest had been made and no weapon recovered.
A spokesman for the PPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.