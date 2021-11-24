A Philadelphia program that made meters free on Saturdays in December is no more.

The promotion, which ran for more than two decades, made the meters free after 11 a.m. as a way to draw holiday shoppers into the city. But the city found the program gave way to all-day on-street parking, actually making it harder for other holiday shoppers to find a spot.

The city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS) ultimately found the policy “counter-productive.”

Similar parking promotions have been canceled in the past in the name of creating increased parking opportunities for shoppers and diners.

In 2016, the city canceled free Center City parking on Wednesday evenings, which coincided with Center City Sips, and first Fridays, a celebration of the city’s arts scene.

The city said the cancellation of these past programs yielded no negative impacts.

According to an OTIS analysis, it’s best practice to have at least one open parking spot on every block.

“This allows residents to find a spot and patronize businesses without excessive circling the block,” read a city statement announcing the change.