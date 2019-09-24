The legal battle over the city’s malfunctioning new payroll software system is widening, with 17 corrections officers suing over missing overtime pay and four more unions representing thousands of city workers considering their own claim.
The lawsuit by the corrections officers, filed last week in federal court, says they have been impacted more than some other workers because their jobs significant require overtime work.
“The corrections officers of the city of Philadelphia work many, many hours overtime, and since OnePhilly has been announced, for the most part, they haven’t been able to receive any of their overtime compensation,” said Howard Trubman, a lawyer representing the officers.
Meanwhile, a lawyer representing four locals from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees on Tuesday circulated a draft lawsuit that would also bring a claim against the city for its beleaguered new payroll system, called OnePhilly.
The draft, a copy of which was obtained by The Inquirer, describes “widespread payroll errors," seeks immediate repayment for unpaid wages, and calls for a court-appointed administrator “with expertise in information systems” to manage the city’s payroll operations until the new software is fixed or replaced.
The suit has not yet been filed, and the lawyer representing the AFSCME locals, John Bielski of the firm Willig, Williams, and Davidson, declined to comment.
If they file suit, they would join the corrections workers and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which last week became the first municipal union to announce it was suing over OnePhilly. The police union’s president, John McNesby, has called on Mayor Jim Kenney to change the leadership of the team managing the project.
A $40 million information-technology project launched in former Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration, OnePhilly was designed to replace the city’s antiquated systems for timekeeping, payroll, pensions, and benefits and combine those functions into one platform. But the March rollout of the software’s payroll program has led to hundreds of complaints from city workers about incorrect paychecks, missing overtime pay, and inaccurate tax withholdings.
The Kenney administration has acknowledged the widespread problems with OnePhilly, apologized to city workers, and vowed to fix it.
“We understand the ongoing frustration of the city workers whose unions are considering these actions. We are frustrated as well,” Kenney spokesman Mike Dunn said. “Over many months, the One Philly team has held numerous face-to-face meetings with both DC33 and DC47 leadership to hear their concerns and work toward resolutions. Even if these specific locals move forward with legal action, we hope to continue meeting with leaders of both unions, and continue the spirit of cooperation that has marked this admittedly difficult process.”
Two of the plaintiffs in the proposed AFSCME lawsuit are part of white-collar District Council 47: Local 2186, which represents first-level supervisors, and 2187, for the city’s professional, technical and administrative employees. The other two, which are part of the blue-collar District Council 33, are Local 159, for prison system employees, and Local 1637, for Philadelphia Parking Authority workers.
This is a developing story.