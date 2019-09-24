“We understand the ongoing frustration of the city workers whose unions are considering these actions. We are frustrated as well,” Kenney spokesman Mike Dunn said. “Over many months, the One Philly team has held numerous face-to-face meetings with both DC33 and DC47 leadership to hear their concerns and work toward resolutions. Even if these specific locals move forward with legal action, we hope to continue meeting with leaders of both unions, and continue the spirit of cooperation that has marked this admittedly difficult process.”