PITTSBURGH - Jean Segura’s sore heel flared up again on Sunday as the Phillies shortstop was forced out of the game in the fourth inning of the series finale at PNC Park.
Segura bruised his left heel last week, but the injury did not force him to the injured list as he returned to the lineup after two games. The heel bothered Segura Friday night, but he was still able to sprint to first base for a key run in the eighth inning of a 6-1 win over the Pirates.
“It’s been bothering me the last couple of games,” Segura said after Friday’s win. “This team needs me. I’m 100 percent that I can go there and play some decent baseball games and help.”
He was replaced Sunday at shortstop by Scott Kingery, who moved from center field. The Phillies are off on Monday, which could be enough time for Segura to be ready for Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit. He was hitless in his two at-bats on Sunday and is batting .273 this season with a .749 OPS.