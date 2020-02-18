A 41-year-old Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly caused an accident in the city’s Oxford Circle section, police said Tuesday.
John Sears, a 13-year-member of the force who was off-duty at the time, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was found in an overturned vehicle on the northbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Responding officers helped Sears out of his vehicle and the driver and passenger of a second vehicle that police said Sears struck while driving. Police said Sears was given a Breathalyzer test and was found to be in excess of the Pennsylvania legal limit for alcohol while operating a vehicle, .08%. Police reported no injuries.
Prior to the accident Sears was assigned to an administrative position.