But a different story emerges from footage caught on surveillance cameras and bystanders’ cell phones. In it, there is no visible exchange of money or drugs. The alleged dealer, Juan Torres, does try to flee — but only after being searched for two and a half minutes. And subduing him entails repeated strikes with a baton, shocks with a Taser and, at one point, a kick from an officer that knocks his feet out from under him, so he slams to the ground. As for the man identified as the buyer? The video shows he remained at the scene the whole time.