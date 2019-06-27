A Philadelphia police car struck and injured a man Thursday morning in Northeast Philadelphia’s Frankford section.
The victim was reported in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center, police said.
Police said an officer responding to a burglary alarm was westbound on the 1400 block of Ruan Street about 7:40 a.m. when a 42-year-old man stepped off the back of his truck into the path of the patrol car.
The officer was not hurt but the police car suffered damage to the hood and windshield, police said.
The police Accident Investigation Division is investigating.