Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said her department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was reportedly given an overdose-reversing drug and was stuck in the head by an officer during an alleged struggle in the city’s Logan section on Wednesday.
It is the first death investigation under Outlaw, who took over as commissioner on Monday.
The man apparently had experienced a drug overdose in the parking lot of a Rite Aid at 4600 N. Broad St. and was given naloxone by a pharmacist before 35th District officers arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m., the Police Department said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.
“Upon arrival, the officers observed a crowd of people near a shirtless 28-year-old male, who was laying on the ground between two parked cars,” the department said.
“In the officers’ presence, the male became increasingly agitated, began screaming largely unintelligibly, and began moving about between the parked cars, striking the cars and ground with his body. Officers struggled to place the male in handcuffs for safety purposes,” the department said.
“During the course of the struggle, a 31-year-old male officer struck the male in the face and head area with a closed fist. Ultimately the male was secured in handcuffs and placed into a PFD Medic Unit for transportation to Albert Einstein Medical Center," the department said.
Before arriving to the hospital, the man became unresponsive, the department said. Medics unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:58 p.m.
“Any loss of life brings pain, sadness, and questions for involved,” Outlaw said in the statement.
“We will conduct a thorough, complete and objective investigation. At present, because the encounter involved an application of force, the involved officer has been placed in administrative duty status as the investigation proceeds. Additionally, the Department is reviewing the existing policies and procedures as it relates to facts and circumstance surrounding this incident.”