In a statement on Twitter, Outlaw said: “Earlier tonight on an @NBCPhiladelphia news broadcast, an inappropriate and insulting graphic of the PPD Shield was shown during a story related to COVID-19 deaths of city employees - including 5 of our officers. I want to thank NBC10 for their quick correction...and apology. We certainly understand mistakes happen, as we are all human beings. However, mistakes such as these can tear away at our legitimacy, & can also diminish the work of our employees who risk their safety every day to provide #HonorIntegrityAndService to our great city!”