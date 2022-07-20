The Philadelphia Police Department has moved to fire a veteran lieutenant who allegedly used the N-word while on a recorded line with a police radio-room worker last month, officials said Wednesday.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson, declined to identify the officer but said he was given 30 days’ notice of his termination — a standard practice in police firings — on July 5. Police sources identified the officer as Lt. Anthony McFadden, a 32-year veteran of the force who was previously assigned to the Special Victims Unit.

» READ MORE: Philly police are investigating a lieutenant who allegedly used the N-word while on a radio call

In an 18-second audio clip of the call obtained by The Inquirer in June, McFadden, who is white, can be heard talking to a woman the department described as a call taker in the police radio room. During what appeared to be a routine patrol call to help locate a person or an address, the police commander could be heard saying, “F— [N-words].”

In a statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she holds officers to higher standards of respect, both toward the public and their colleagues in the department.

“This type of alleged conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances and at any level in this department,” Outlaw said. “These acts not only undermine the integrity of the PPD with our communities, but also victimize and traumatize our employees. It is imperative that police officers be held to the highest standards in order to effectively carry out their duties, and those who engage in this behavior will be held accountable.”

Gripp said the department does not publicly identify terminated officers unless they have been charged with a crime or exhausted their appeal options through union arbitration.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents the city’s police officers, swiftly condemned the language in the exchange.

“This incident does not reflect the fact that our officers work hard every day to serve our diverse city with integrity and honor,” said union president John McNesby.

McFadden could not immediately be reached for comment.