A 29-year-old Philadelphia police officer was charged Thursday in a domestic-violence case, authorities said.
Officer Jesse Alvarez, who has been with the department for four years and was assigned to the 35th District, was arrested Thursday by the Internal Affairs Division and charged by the District Attorney’s Office with two counts of simple assault.
Alvarez was suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
The District Attorney’s Office said the charges are based on two incidents in November involving a woman who allegedly was physically injured and threatened by Alvarez. The woman was in a relationship with the officer.
“The Philadelphia DA’s Office will hold all domestic abusers equally accountable, including police officers who harm their intimate partners off duty,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. “I am grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department for holding accountable their own in this disciplinary proceeding, which confirms that the PPD is standing against domestic abuse committed by its officers.”