A 40-year-old Philadelphia police officer was arrested Friday for an alleged sexual assault on an underage female, the department said.
Rahim Montgomery, who has been on the force for 20 years and most recently was assigned to Center City, has also been suspended with intent to dismiss, the department said.
Montgomery was arrested following an Internal Affairs investigation of a complaint reported in July of an alleged sex assault that occurred about five years ago, when the female was a minor.
Montgomery was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors.
No further details were immediately available.